Tree Plantation Drive At Lahore High Court Multan Bench

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 04:36 PM

Tree plantation drive at Lahore High Court Multan bench

A ceremony of tree plantation drive was held at the Lahore High Court Multan bench here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) : A ceremony of tree plantation drive was held at the Lahore High Court Multan bench here on Wednesday.

Senior Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti and Justice Muhammad Waheed Khan planted a sapling in the lawn of the court.

Deputy attorney general, assistant advocate general, additional registrar and office-bearers of the High Court Multan Bar also planted saplings on the occasion.

At the end, the participants offered prayers for progress and prosperity of the country, said a statement issued here.

