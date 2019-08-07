Tree plantation drive at Lahore High Court Multan bench

A ceremony of tree plantation drive was held at the Lahore High Court Multan bench here on Wednesday

Senior Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti and Justice Muhammad Waheed Khan planted a sapling in the lawn of the court.

Deputy attorney general, assistant advocate general, additional registrar and office-bearers of the High Court Multan Bar also planted saplings on the occasion.

At the end, the participants offered prayers for progress and prosperity of the country, said a statement issued here.