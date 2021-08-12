UrduPoint.com

Tree Plantation Drive Begins At Lahore GPO

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 08:04 PM

Postmaster General (PMG) Punjab Khwaja Imran Raza Thursday inaugurated the tree plantation drive by planting a sapling at the General Post Office (GPO) building, in connection with the week-long Independence Day celebrations

He also inaugurated philately exhibition for the public at GPO.

Leading philatelists, along with the president of Philatelic Association, attended the event.

The PMG appreciated the efforts of the Philately Association and distributed certificates among them. He said Pakistan Post always fulfilled its national obligations in letter and spirit through making delivery of mail in severe weather conditions.

Later, he visited different sections of the GPO and reviewed the performance of staff.

Senior officials of the Pakistan Post and a large number of employees were also present.

