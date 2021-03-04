Tree plantation drive begins at PU

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab University (PU) Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed Akhter started a tree plantation campaign by planting saplings near Gate No 3, New Campus, on Thursday.

On this occasion, Resident Officer-II Jalil Tariq, faculty members and others were also present.

Addressing the ceremony, the VC said:" We must plant trees so that we could provide a betterenvironment to our upcoming generations." He added that the PU was playing its role for protectionof the environment. In the fresh drive, thousands of fruit trees would be planted in the campus.