UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tree Plantation Drive Begins At PU

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 05:40 PM

Tree plantation drive begins at PU

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab University (PU) Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed Akhter started a tree plantation campaign by planting saplings near Gate No 3, New Campus, on Thursday.

On this occasion, Resident Officer-II Jalil Tariq, faculty members and others were also present.

Addressing the ceremony, the VC said:" We must plant trees so that we could provide a betterenvironment to our upcoming generations." He added that the PU was playing its role for protectionof the environment. In the fresh drive, thousands of fruit trees would be planted in the campus.

Related Topics

Punjab

Recent Stories

Karachi Arts Council is all set to host the 2nd Wo ..

7 minutes ago

EU, UAE hold 2nd Senior Officials Meeting to launc ..

16 minutes ago

Farm Advisory Training Workshop on “Milk Marketi ..

28 minutes ago

Al Ain Zoo raises awareness about conserving wildl ..

31 minutes ago

35,674 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

31 minutes ago

Samsung Unboxes its 2021 Lineup, Letting You Disco ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.