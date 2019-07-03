UrduPoint.com
Tree Plantation Drive Begins In Multan

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 04:47 PM

Tree plantation drive begins in Multan

Tree plantation drive has been kicked off across the division on direction of Commissioner on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) : Tree plantation drive has been kicked off across the division on direction of Commissioner on Wednesday.

All four districts including Multan would be adorned with green twist, including pretty landscaping made part of the city's parks.

Commissioner Imran Sikandar said the drive was carried out in accordance with the vision of PM Imran Khan, in which big saplings would be planted after assuring their smooth care through good mechanism.

The first phase would be marked with plantation of 50-ready-tree and 250 of similar genre would be sown at Qaswar Gardezi Road.

The commissioner looked forward the young generation to come up their national responsibility to nurture clean and hygiene environment here.

