Tree Plantation Drive Begins In St. Mary's School

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :The Saint Mary's School Sukkur on Tuesday launched its tree-plantation drive through which hundreds of tree plants would be installed.

Principal Sister Rozee said that basically all humans are representatives of god in this world, therefore it is our duty to pave way for the conducive environment for the next generation and end all sorts of pollution.

She stressed the students to plant and take care of at least one tree in their home as well. "It is necessary for all of us including teachers to take it seriously the evil of smoke and tree plantation is one of the best solutions to control it this necessary evil of smoke in the region.

The first one is to develop a tree-loving culture among the students and the other one is to involve different departments into it where they should not only plant a sapling but take care of it also, she said and added that though it was a supreme philanthropic work to plant a tree as natural greenery not only had soothing effects but was a basic requirement in a polluted environment.

The Principal along with her staff and schoolchildren planted saplings in school.

More Stories From Pakistan

