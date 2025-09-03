Tree plantation drive gains momentum in Mirpurkhas Division

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) A significant step towards environmental conservation was taken in the Mirpurkhas division with the handing over of 8,000 saplings to Chairman Mango Management Committee, Rais Arif Khan Bhurgari, Wednesday. Divisional Commissioner Faisal Ahmed Uqaili, along with Deputy Commissioner Umerkot Naveed ur Rehman Larak, visited Rais Arif Khan Bhurgari's village farmhouse to inaugurate the tree plantation drive.

During the visit, Commissioner Faisal Ahmed Uqaili emphasized the importance of collective action in reducing the impacts of environmental changes.

He highlighted that planting more trees is crucial in this endeavor and appreciated the cooperation between the Commissioner's Office and Faraz Green Pakistan.

Sarfaraz Ahmed Mansoor Cheema of Faraz Green Pakistan and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion, underscoring the community's support for environmental conservation. Rais Arif Khan Bhurgari's efforts in promoting green initiatives were also acknowledged during the event.

