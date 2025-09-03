Tree plantation drive held at Sixth Road Park

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) A tree plantation campaign was organized here at Sixth Road Park to promote environmental improvement and tree plantation in the Rawalpindi city.

Member of the National Assembly Tahira Aurangzeb and Parliamentary Secretary Information and Culture Punjab Shazia Rizwan inaugurated the drive by planting a sapling.

The ceremony was attended by the people from different walks of life, including senior officers of the Health Department and Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA).

MNA Tahira Aurangzeb, in her remarks, said the government was taking vigorous steps to give the people a green and lush Pakistan.

She said that planting trees was a continuing charity and every citizen should actively participate in the campaign.

Parliamentary Secretary Shazia Rizwan said that the tree plantation campaign was not just a one-day process but it was a continuous struggle. He appealed to the public to not only plant trees but also ensure their protection so that future generations could have a better environment.

Chief Executive Health Dr. Ehsan Ghani said,” The trees not only help in keeping the environment clean but also have positive effects on human health.”

He said steps would be taken to control pollution and provide a healthy environment for citizens through tree plantation.

At the end of the ceremony, the participants also planted saplings and expressed their determination to make the plantation campaign a success.