Tree Plantation Drive In Full Swing
Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2024 | 09:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Tree plantation drive was in full swing across the Sukkur district and 6,000 saplings were planted on riversides and in different parks, said Chairman Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui Twon Committee, Tariq Chauhan on Wednesday.
On the occasion, after planting a sapling at Shikarpur road here, the chairman prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country.
He said trees should be protected to provide a clean and hygienic environment for next generations.
Every citizen should participate in the campaign along with the government to make it successful, he added.
