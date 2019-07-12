UrduPoint.com
Tree Plantation Drive In Full Swing In Multan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 03:22 PM

Tree plantation drive was in full swing across the district

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) : Tree plantation drive was in full swing across the district.

As many as 4,000 ready-trees were planted at northern bypass, 7,000 at southern bypass, 50 in zakriya park and 250 trees at Qaswar Gerdezi road, said Commissioner Imran Sikander Baloch while planting a tree at southern bypass here on Friday.

He prayed for the progress and prosperity of motherland on the occasion.

He said trees should be protected to provide clean and hygienic environment to our next generations.Every citizen should participate in the campaign along with the government to make it successful, he added.

