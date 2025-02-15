Open Menu

Tree Plantation Drive In Full Swing In Muzaffargarh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2025 | 05:40 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) A large scale tree plantation drive is underway on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The initiative aims to promote environmental sustainability and increase green cover across the district.

As part of the campaign, District education Officer (DEO) Shahid Sial and his team planted saplings at various schools.

Speaking at the event, DEO Shahid Sial stated that tree plantation is crucial for maintaining a balanced ecosystem and addressing environmental challenges. He mentioned that the Education Department is actively encouraging students to participate in the drive, fostering a sense of environmental awareness among the younger generation. Tree plantation is not just a necessity but a collective responsibility to ensure a better and greener future. He urging students to take an active role in the initiative.

