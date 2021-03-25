UrduPoint.com
Tree Plantation Drive In Full Swing In Sukkur

Thu 25th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

Tree plantation drive in full swing in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Tree-plantation drive in Sukkuri is going on in full-swing with an aim to maintain the natural beauty and greenery of the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Adnan Rashid while speaking in a meeting here, said that more than 1 lacks trees are being planted in collaboration with the different provincial and Federal departments, citizens particularly educational institutions and civil society organizations.

He said that different area based committees have also been constituted for successful evaluation and monitoring of the tree plantation campaign as well as already planted tree saplings throughout Sukkur.

