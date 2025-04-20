Open Menu

Tree Plantation Drive In Gujrat

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Tree plantation drive in Gujrat

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) In connection with the Spring Festival 2025, the Gujrat District Administration, in collaboration with the Karwan Development Foundation, distributed over 1,000 tall fruit and flowering plants free of cost among citizens at the District Council Ground.

A large number of citizens participated in the event and appreciated the environmental initiative. The distributed saplings included varieties such as mosami, kinow, sweet lemon, lemon, guava, pomegranate, fig, rose, and motia. The plants were handed over under the supervision of horticulture experts to ensure proper handling and plantation for long-term environmental benefits. Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk, while appreciating the effort, said that plantation is the need of the hour.

He said such initiatives not only help reduce environmental pollution but also contribute to future food security.

He added that events like the Spring Festival serve as ideal platforms for public awareness and the promotion of positive community engagement. Representatives of the Karwan Development Foundation said the organization has been actively engaged in environmental protection, education, sanitation, and tree plantation projects in Gujrat for several years in collaboration with the district administration. They reaffirmed their commitment to continue such efforts in the future.

