Tree plantation drive inaugurated

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Aghosh Welfare Foundation in collaboration with Chakdara Forest Range, Dir Lower on Thursday inaugurated a tree plantation campaign under initiative of “Billion Tree Plus Plantation Drive” in Village, Osakai.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA),Humayon Khan planted a sapling as chief guest.

Representative of Aghosh Welfare Foundation, Saeed Ullah Khan, Divisional Forest Officer, Asif Ali Shah and other were present on the occasion.

