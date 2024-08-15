Open Menu

Tree Plantation Drive Inaugurated

Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Tree plantation drive inaugurated

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Aghosh Welfare Foundation in collaboration with Chakdara Forest Range, Dir Lower on Thursday inaugurated a tree plantation campaign under initiative of “Billion Tree Plus Plantation Drive” in Village, Osakai.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA),Humayon Khan planted a sapling as chief guest.

Representative of Aghosh Welfare Foundation, Saeed Ullah Khan, Divisional Forest Officer, Asif Ali Shah and other were present on the occasion.

APP/aqb/378

Related Topics

Provincial Assembly Dir

Recent Stories

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

10 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

10 hours ago
 Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

10 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

10 hours ago
 PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

10 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

10 hours ago
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

11 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

11 hours ago
 Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

11 hours ago
 ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Governme ..

ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"

11 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in ..

PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..

11 hours ago
 CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan