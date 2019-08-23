Tree plantation drive inaugurated

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Superintendent Police (Telecommunication) Department and Principal, Police Wireless Training School, Khawaja Tughral Zamir inaugurated tree plantation drive at the department.

He inaugurated the campaign by planting a sapling at the garden of the wireless training school.

He named the garden of the school after Kashmir. "Now garden of the wireless training school will be called as Gulistan-e-Kashmir," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, he urged personnel of police to participate in tree plantation drive to make our country green. Chief Instructor, Inspector Muhammad Illyas, Incharge, Wireless Control Room, Nizam-ud-Din Hashmi, Chief Drill Inspector, Muhammad Qurban and other officials were present.