UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tree Plantation Drive Inaugurated

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 10:10 AM

Tree plantation drive inaugurated

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Superintendent Police (Telecommunication) Department and Principal, Police Wireless Training School, Khawaja Tughral Zamir inaugurated tree plantation drive at the department.

He inaugurated the campaign by planting a sapling at the garden of the wireless training school.

He named the garden of the school after Kashmir. "Now garden of the wireless training school will be called as Gulistan-e-Kashmir," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, he urged personnel of police to participate in tree plantation drive to make our country green. Chief Instructor, Inspector Muhammad Illyas, Incharge, Wireless Control Room, Nizam-ud-Din Hashmi, Chief Drill Inspector, Muhammad Qurban and other officials were present.

Related Topics

Police

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chancellor of Germany deliberat ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed inquires about Emir of Kuwait&#0 ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President deliberating r ..

11 hours ago

Sukkur- Multan Motorway to be opened after Motorwa ..

11 hours ago

Saudi Forces Arrive in Yemen Amid Tensions Between ..

10 hours ago

Canada Against Returning to G8 Format by Inviting ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.