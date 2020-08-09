Tree plantation drive inaugurated

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Adnan Irshad Cheema has said that trees eliminate pollution and provide pleasant atmosphere to the human beings.

He said this while inaugurating the tree plantation drive jointly started by the district administration and the Forest department, here on Sunday.

Forest Officer Qazi Abdul Raheem said that neat and green atmosphere is necessary for the the human being.

Focal Person of Tiger Force Afzal Ahmad Hunjra also stressed the need for making the tree plantation drive a big success to ensure clean and green atmosphere to the masses.

The district administration has started plantation along canal banks, roads, hospitals, and in educational institutions and parks to beautify the area and eliminate pollution.