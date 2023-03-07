Tree-plantation drive inaugurated at Yarik to Rehmani Khel route of CEPC

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) launched a tree plantation drive at Yark to Rehmani Khel China-Pakistan Economic Corridor(CPEC) route on Tuesday.

The drive was inaugurated as per directives of Deputy Inspector General of Police Motorways Muhammad Yousaf by sector commander Farhad Wazir by planting saplings at Abdul Khel Interchange along with officials of Motorway police and district forest department Dera Ismail Khan.

According to the district forest department Dera Ismail Khan during the first phase, saplings would be planted on both sides of the route from Yarik to Rehmani Khel and adjacent areas in order to beautify the area by keeping it clean and green.

The residents of the area have welcomed the government's initiative saying the trees would have a positive impact on the surrounding environment and provide a healthy atmosphere for them.

They vowed to take an active part in the drive to attain the desired goal of the government to make the country clean and green and successfully overcome environmental degradation challenges.