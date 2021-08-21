Tree plantation drive inaugurated in FESCO

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Bashir Ahmed on Saturday inaugurated Clean & Green Pakistan plantation drive by planting a sapling in the lawn of newly built FESCO Rest House under Prime Minister's vision of "Plant for Pakistan"

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Bashir Ahmed on Saturday inaugurated Clean & Green Pakistan plantation drive by planting a sapling in the lawn of newly built FESCO Rest House under Prime Minister's vision of "Plant for Pakistan".

Speaking on the occasion, the FESCO Chief said that Company employees would actively participate in the plantation drive to make the country lush green.

He said that trees were imperative for human survival and to control the pollution and environmental hazards.

He directed the FESCO employees to plant trees at offices of all five circles of FESCO region, colonies and grid stations and sub-divisions in addition to ensuring proper care of trees for their full growth.

Chief Engineer Development Rana Ayub, Additional DG (HR&A) Ather Ayub Ch, Director Public RelationsTahir Sheikh, Staff Officer Abid Rashid, Executive Engineer (Civil) Shakil Haider and others were alsopresent on the occasion.