UrduPoint.com

Tree Plantation Drive Inaugurated In FESCO

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 03:03 PM

Tree plantation drive inaugurated in FESCO

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Bashir Ahmed on Saturday inaugurated Clean & Green Pakistan plantation drive by planting a sapling in the lawn of newly built FESCO Rest House under Prime Minister's vision of "Plant for Pakistan"

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Bashir Ahmed on Saturday inaugurated Clean & Green Pakistan plantation drive by planting a sapling in the lawn of newly built FESCO Rest House under Prime Minister's vision of "Plant for Pakistan".

Speaking on the occasion, the FESCO Chief said that Company employees would actively participate in the plantation drive to make the country lush green.

He said that trees were imperative for human survival and to control the pollution and environmental hazards.

He directed the FESCO employees to plant trees at offices of all five circles of FESCO region, colonies and grid stations and sub-divisions in addition to ensuring proper care of trees for their full growth.

Chief Engineer Development Rana Ayub, Additional DG (HR&A) Ather Ayub Ch, Director Public RelationsTahir Sheikh, Staff Officer Abid Rashid, Executive Engineer (Civil) Shakil Haider and others were alsopresent on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Prime Minister Company Rashid All FESCO

Recent Stories

Taliban Claim Brother of Ex-Afghan President Ghani ..

Taliban Claim Brother of Ex-Afghan President Ghani Joins Their Ranks

5 minutes ago
 WAPDA, PCAA wins matches of Premier football leagu ..

WAPDA, PCAA wins matches of Premier football league

5 minutes ago
 PBM disburses Rs 3.83 bln among deserving in last ..

PBM disburses Rs 3.83 bln among deserving in last FY

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan facilitating for evacuation of foreigners ..

Pakistan facilitating for evacuation of foreigners from Afghanistan

19 minutes ago
 Water issues in Kohat City to be resolved on prior ..

Water issues in Kohat City to be resolved on priority, says MNA Shehryar Afridi

19 minutes ago
 Advanced Lab organizes one-day free medical camp f ..

Advanced Lab organizes one-day free medical camp for journalists

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.