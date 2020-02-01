UrduPoint.com
Tree Plantation Drive Inaugurated In Rawalpindi

Sat 01st February 2020 | 07:44 PM

Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab and Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), Asif Mehmood along with Ambassador of Belgium, Philippe Bronchain inaugurated the tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling in the premises of Rawal Road Park here on Saturday

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner, Capt Anwar Ul Haq, Kausar Abbas of Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO), Director General PHA Shafqat Raza, politician and people from different segment of society were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Asif Mehmood said the purpose of the campaign was to motivate people to plant more and more saplings as trees play an important role in maintaining environmental health and overcoming pollution.

He said people should plant maximum number of trees during the campaign to make it successful.

Meanwhile, a T10 friendly match was also played between DC eleven and Media eleven where batting first Media eleven scored 82 runs that were easily chased by DC eleven with loss of two wickets.

