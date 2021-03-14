UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tree Plantation Drive Kick Off

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 08:40 PM

Tree plantation drive kick off

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Government Educational Institutions (FGEI) (Cantt/Garrison) Sunday formally kicked off 'Clean & Green Pakistan' tree plantation drive.

The campaign is part of the FGEIs social responsibility programme, FGEI spokesman said.

FGEI Principal Public School No. 3 Boys Chaklala Muhammad Shad Khan, Principal of FG Public School No. 3 Boys Second Shift Chaklala Rawalpindi Hidayat Ali Shah, Principal, G Junior Public School No. 3, Boys Second Shift, Chaklala, Rawalpindi, Principal FG Public School (Girls) Daryabad Ms Najma inaugurated the campaign by planting saplings in their respective institutions. Hundreds of saplings will be planted during campaign titled 'Clean and Green Pakistan'.

In addition, the parents of the students are also invited to participate in this campaign and plant saplings in the name of their family in the school.

Director General FGEIs Major General Muhammad Asghar has directed that all staff and students should realise their responsibility and participate in tree plantation drives so that they plant as many trees as they can.

Furthermore, he urged the institutions to play their role in the success of the plantation campaign.

He underscored the dire need for measures to control environmental pollution and protect human lives, adding that trees play an important role in eliminating environmental pollution.

Related Topics

Pakistan Rawalpindi Sunday Family All Government

Recent Stories

Vision of Mohamed bin Zayed enables ADNOC, many ot ..

16 minutes ago

UAE, Iraq discuss advancing transport sector

46 minutes ago

Dubai Health Authority signs MoU with Dubai Courts

1 hour ago

UAEREP continues to receive research proposals for ..

2 hours ago

Two sports establishments to shut, 6 fined for flo ..

2 hours ago

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi launches latest routes from Abu ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.