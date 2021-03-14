Tree plantation drive kick off

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Government Educational Institutions (FGEI) (Cantt/Garrison) Sunday formally kicked off 'Clean & Green Pakistan' tree plantation drive.

The campaign is part of the FGEIs social responsibility programme, FGEI spokesman said.

FGEI Principal Public School No. 3 Boys Chaklala Muhammad Shad Khan, Principal of FG Public School No. 3 Boys Second Shift Chaklala Rawalpindi Hidayat Ali Shah, Principal, G Junior Public School No. 3, Boys Second Shift, Chaklala, Rawalpindi, Principal FG Public School (Girls) Daryabad Ms Najma inaugurated the campaign by planting saplings in their respective institutions. Hundreds of saplings will be planted during campaign titled 'Clean and Green Pakistan'.

In addition, the parents of the students are also invited to participate in this campaign and plant saplings in the name of their family in the school.

Director General FGEIs Major General Muhammad Asghar has directed that all staff and students should realise their responsibility and participate in tree plantation drives so that they plant as many trees as they can.

Furthermore, he urged the institutions to play their role in the success of the plantation campaign.

He underscored the dire need for measures to control environmental pollution and protect human lives, adding that trees play an important role in eliminating environmental pollution.