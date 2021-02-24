Tree plantation drive kicked off at Govt Post Graduate College Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Commissioner Mardan Division Montazir Khan Wednesday inaugurated tree plantation drive at Government Post Graduate College Mardan under the clean and green Pakistan drive.

Campaign Deputy Commissioner Mardan Habibullah Arif along with Principal, teachers and college students were present on the occasion. The participants vowed to make Mardan green and prosperous.

On the occasion, Commissioner Mardan said every citizen of the society should play their part in making clean and green Pakistan campaign a success, adding that all available resources would be utilized in this regard.

Commissioner Mardan said that planting trees not only makes the environment cleaner but also reduces air pollution. Tree plantation is joint responsibility of all to create a conducive environment for future generations.

Deputy Commissioner Mardan appealed to students and people from all walks of life to play their part in tree plantation drive and make it successful.