Tree Plantation Drive Kicked Off In PMAS AAUR

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 07:54 PM

A monsoon tree plantation drive for a whole week under Prime Minister's Program "Clean and Green Pakistan" program kicked off here on Tuesday at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, (PMAS-AAUR).

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Dr Qamar-uz-Zaman inaugurated the drive by planting a sapling along with Ashfaq Bashir Bhutta, Divisional Forest Officer, Rawalpindi. Registrar, deans and directors of the university were also present on the occasion.

Prof. Dr Qamar-uz-Zaman said that trees are the lungs of the earth and due to deforestation environmental pollution and temperature is increasing day by day.

He said that Pakistan falls in the most vulnerable countries to climate change in the world.

To make the earth cooler and combat climate change threat, it should be the prime responsibility of all the citizens to plant and save trees for the future generations, he said.

He appreciated the government's "Clean and Green Pakistan" initiative which is first of its kind in the country.

He informed that a special Tree-20 Program had been decided in a Vice-Chancellors Forum meeting under which every student of the University would be bound to plant and save 20 trees during his study period.

He also informed that two plants nurseries were established under the University Green Office where different types of plants had been grown and being distributed free of cost to the students and local community to strengthen the Prime Minister's Campaign "Clean and Green Pakistan".

