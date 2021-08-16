Tree plantation drive kicks off at AIOU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) contributed to 'Plant for Pakistan Campaign' an initiative to plant 10 billion trees across the country by including AIOU plantation drive in its Independence Month celebrations.

AIOU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum planted a tree in university premises along with all regional heads in collaboration at the end of the Regional Heads Conference.

Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum said that planting tree was a noble cause and everybody should plant a tree for a better and healthy future for our coming generation. On the special direction of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, all Deans, Registrar, Director Student Affairs and Controller Examinations of AIOU joined the national planting campaign and planted fruit plants the other day.

Meanwhile, eminent researcher and historian of Pakistan, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Chawla addressed a webinar organized by the Department of Pakistan Study on Tehreek-e-Pakistan and shed light on the services of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, Chaudhry Rehmat Ali and others.

He added that it was the vision of Quaid-e-Azam to make Pakistan an Islamic, democratic and welfare state, and he followed the ideas and aims of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, united the Muslims of India under one banner, and thus we got freedom in the form of Pakistan.

The webinar was chaired by Dr. Hassan Raza, Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, while Dr. Samina Yasmeen, Chairperson, Department of Pakistan Studies, hosted the event.