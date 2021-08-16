UrduPoint.com

Tree Plantation Drive Kicks Off At AIOU

Faizan Hashmi 18 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

Tree plantation drive kicks off at AIOU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) contributed to 'Plant for Pakistan Campaign' an initiative to plant 10 billion trees across the country by including AIOU plantation drive in its Independence Month celebrations.

AIOU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum planted a tree in university premises along with all regional heads in collaboration at the end of the Regional Heads Conference.

Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum said that planting tree was a noble cause and everybody should plant a tree for a better and healthy future for our coming generation. On the special direction of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, all Deans, Registrar, Director Student Affairs and Controller Examinations of AIOU joined the national planting campaign and planted fruit plants the other day.

Meanwhile, eminent researcher and historian of Pakistan, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Chawla addressed a webinar organized by the Department of Pakistan Study on Tehreek-e-Pakistan and shed light on the services of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, Chaudhry Rehmat Ali and others.

He added that it was the vision of Quaid-e-Azam to make Pakistan an Islamic, democratic and welfare state, and he followed the ideas and aims of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, united the Muslims of India under one banner, and thus we got freedom in the form of Pakistan.

The webinar was chaired by Dr. Hassan Raza, Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, while Dr. Samina Yasmeen, Chairperson, Department of Pakistan Studies, hosted the event.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Allama Muhammad Iqbal Muhammad Ali Jinnah Student Independence Allama Iqbal Open University Muslim Event All Billion

Recent Stories

Lungs of earth: PM’s forests initiative to help ..

Lungs of earth: PM’s forests initiative to help create biggest carbon sinks

3 minutes ago
 Shaukat Tarin stresses need to strengthen business ..

Shaukat Tarin stresses need to strengthen business, economic linkages with Canad ..

14 minutes ago
 NUST honours its faculty upon conferment of presti ..

NUST honours its faculty upon conferment of prestigious Civil Awards

16 minutes ago
 Badminton champion Axelsen celebrates his Tokyo Ol ..

Badminton champion Axelsen celebrates his Tokyo Olympic gold in Dubai Sports Cou ..

17 minutes ago
 Al-Othaimeen Meets with the OIC Secretary-General ..

Al-Othaimeen Meets with the OIC Secretary-General Elect

18 minutes ago
 Huawei CFO's Extradition Case raises Skepticism am ..

Huawei CFO's Extradition Case raises Skepticism among Canadian Judiciary

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.