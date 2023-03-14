Tree plantation drive kicks off at AIOU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Vice-Chancellor Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood Tuesday launched a spring tree plantation drive of 2023 by planting an apricot plant at the main campus of the university.

Speaking on the occasion, the VC said that in view of climate change, the plantation has become the most important need of the country adding that green Pakistan is a national mission and we all must work together to achieve the goal.

He said that AIOU is playing an important role in addressing the issue by planting hundreds of saplings not only on the main campus of the university but also in the 54 regional offices of the university across the country in both spring and autumn seasons.

At the outset Dr Nasir appreciated the efforts of gardeners of AIOU for making the campus green and beautiful.

Chairman, Department of Agricultural Sciences, Prof. Dr. Sher Muhammad while briefing the Vice Chancellor on the plantation drive said that last year university had planted approximately 1600 different types of plants whereas today 650 plants are being planted including Apple, pear, apricot, peach, lemon and orange.

All the departmental heads, principal officers, Registrar AIOU, Raja Umer Younis, Deans, Principal Officers and faculty members were present at the planting ceremony.

After planting the saplings, prayers were offered for the development of the university, security and stability of Pakistan.