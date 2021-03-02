Tree plantation drive kicks off at KU

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :The Karachi University (KU) in collaboration with a local non governmental organization (NGO) Dua Foundation launched the first plantation drive of 2021 on Tuesday.

The Dua Foundation provided as many as 340 saplings of 24 different species and committed that more plants would be delivered in the upcoming days.

It would provide fruit and other plants for the Center for Plant Conservation, Botanic Garden, KU.

The NGO has also committed to assisting the varsity's administration in upgrading and uplifting the botanic garden.

The KU Vice Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi while addressing the first Tree Plantation Campaign of 2021 titled "Tree Plantation and Environmental Protection" organized by the Center for Plant Conservation Botanic Garden, University of Karachi in collaboration with Dua Foundation, said tree plantation is an ongoing charity and campaign and plans and trees are a very valuable asset to society.

He observed that we have to launch extensive tree plantation drives across the city and said its protection and maintenance is our collective responsibility. The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi said we have to promote the culture of plantation drive as it would help us in fulfilling our dreams of a green and clean Karachi.

"We should not look at the governments for everything. Tree plantation is a social responsibility, this city and country belong to all of us and we all have to play our role to make it green, we should have to realize our responsibilities." He shared that the KU regularly launches plantation drives and also takes good care of plants and uses all available resources to protect them.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi stressed that every citizen of the metropolis should at least plant one sapling and provides water and care to them until they become self-sufficient and to achieve this target we have to create and spread awareness in this regard.

On this occasion, the General Secretary of Dua Foundation Dr Faiyaz Alam shared that besides the tree plantation drive the NGO has also offered to help the campus in implementing the drip irrigation system at the botanic garden.

"KU Botanic Garden is spread over 35 acres of land and we are hopeful that with our serious efforts and using the modern drip irrigation system, we will be able to transform it as the center of public attention. We hope that this garden will become one of the unique botanic gardens not only in Karachi or Pakistan but will also earn global recognition." He shared that the Dua Foundation participates in the tree plantation drives every year in different parts of the province.

Dr Alam observed that a large number of saplings are planted by individuals, governmental bodies, and private sectors but unfortunately people did not take care of those plants and that's is why around 80 to 90 percent of plants never grow up as they do not get proper water supply and due care.

He mentioned that if we could not protect plants then the purpose of the tree plantation campaign is lost. The plantation is a good sign but people should also make sure that they would take care of those saplings or plants.

He informed the audience that at the first stage, the Dua Foundation has provided saplings of Olive, Lychee, Loquat, Mango, Guava, Coconut, Pomegranate, Amaltas, Almond, Fig, Bakain, Alstonia, Kachnar, Jackfruit, Gul Mohar, Sukh Chain, Custard Apple, Tota Pari, Sumbal, White Poplar, Pilkhan, Phalsa, and Mulberry for this drive and would provide other plants in near future.

Later, the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi and GS Dua Foundation Dr Alam and others planted saplings.