Tree plantation drive kicks off at National University of Modern Languages (NUML)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :National University of Modern Languages (NUML) Thursday kicked off the tree plantation drive under Clean Green Pakistan Program.

Rector NUML Major General (Retd) Muhammad Jaffar inaugurated the campaign by planting a sapling in the university, said a press release issued here.

Director General NUML Brig Muhammad Ibrahim, Director Administration Brig (Retd) Ziaul Hassan Sahi along with other directors and staff members were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the Rector said the university would plant maximum trees in all its campuses including the main campus as part of Prime Minister's plantation drive.

Muhammad Jaffar urged the faculty members and students to actively take part in the campaign to make the entire project a complete success.�He said the government's Clean Green Pakistan Program was a great initiative which would have positive impact on the country's overall environment. He said that NUML was participating in tree plantation drive every year.�The Rector said that it was not mere the government's responsibility to plant trees as Pakistani it was the duty of every individual to plant trees.