UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tree Plantation Drive Kicks Off At National University Of Modern Languages (NUML)

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 05:02 PM

Tree plantation drive kicks off at National University of Modern Languages (NUML)

National University of Modern Languages (NUML) Thursday kicked off the tree plantation drive under Clean Green Pakistan Program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :National University of Modern Languages (NUML) Thursday kicked off the tree plantation drive under Clean Green Pakistan Program.

Rector NUML Major General (Retd) Muhammad Jaffar inaugurated the campaign by planting a sapling in the university, said a press release issued here.

Director General NUML Brig Muhammad Ibrahim, Director Administration Brig (Retd) Ziaul Hassan Sahi along with other directors and staff members were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the Rector said the university would plant maximum trees in all its campuses including the main campus as part of Prime Minister's plantation drive.

Muhammad Jaffar urged the faculty members and students to actively take part in the campaign to make the entire project a complete success.�He said the government's Clean Green Pakistan Program was a great initiative which would have positive impact on the country's overall environment. He said that NUML was participating in tree plantation drive every year.�The Rector said that it was not mere the government's responsibility to plant trees as Pakistani it was the duty of every individual to plant trees.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister National University All Government

Recent Stories

Video scandal accused Mian Tariq’s video surface ..

2 minutes ago

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) designates Domest ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan supports lasting peace, stability in Afgh ..

3 minutes ago

FIA raids Nasir Butt’s property in Dhok Ratta

22 minutes ago

Sudan political turmoil drives fears of economic c ..

34 seconds ago

Number of evacuees soars to over 50,000 after quac ..

35 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.