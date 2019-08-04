Tree plantation drive kicks off at PU

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmed has inaugurated 'adopt a tree' campaign launched by Academic Staff Association (ASA) here at New Campus.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, ASA President Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry, Secretary Javed Sami, Resident Officer II Malik Muhammad Zaheer, faculty members and their families were present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof Niaz Ahmed said that trees play vital role in maintaining environmental balance of planet earth. He said that trees absorbed carbon dioxide and produced oxygen, which was a compulsory part of our life.

He said that if we did not plant massive number of trees instantly, the environmental balance of the planet earth would be imbalance to the disastrous extent, resulting in destruction of this planet and ending of our lives.

ASA President Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry said that PUASA had launched "adopt a tree" campaign to sensitize people about trees' role in our life and motivate them to plant and adopt trees. He said that if we wanted to give clean environment and healthy life to our children, we must plant billions of trees.

Earlier, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmed, teachers and their families planted trees. ASA also organized awareness walk on the occasion.