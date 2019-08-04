UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tree Plantation Drive Kicks Off At PU

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 08:00 PM

Tree plantation drive kicks off at PU

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmed has inaugurated 'adopt a tree' campaign launched by Academic Staff Association (ASA) here at New Campus.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, ASA President Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry, Secretary Javed Sami, Resident Officer II Malik Muhammad Zaheer, faculty members and their families were present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof Niaz Ahmed said that trees play vital role in maintaining environmental balance of planet earth. He said that trees absorbed carbon dioxide and produced oxygen, which was a compulsory part of our life.

He said that if we did not plant massive number of trees instantly, the environmental balance of the planet earth would be imbalance to the disastrous extent, resulting in destruction of this planet and ending of our lives.

ASA President Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry said that PUASA had launched "adopt a tree" campaign to sensitize people about trees' role in our life and motivate them to plant and adopt trees. He said that if we wanted to give clean environment and healthy life to our children, we must plant billions of trees.

Earlier, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmed, teachers and their families planted trees. ASA also organized awareness walk on the occasion.

Related Topics

Punjab Billion

Recent Stories

GCAA affirms readiness of Emirati airports, nation ..

31 minutes ago

RTA attends &#039;Dubai Self-Driving Challenge&#03 ..

2 hours ago

DBWC invites female Emirati entrepreneurs to lever ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Healthcare City to licence new graduate nurs ..

3 hours ago

UAE Space Agency highlights possibility of cultiva ..

3 hours ago

Saudi Arabia launches smart applications to serve ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.