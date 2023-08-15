Tree plantation drive kicks off in Mirpurkhas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :The Forest department launched plantation drive in MIrpurkhas district in which around 300000 saplings will be planted in Schools, Colleges and Government offices.

The Chief Justice Sindh High Court Ahmed Ali Shaikh inaugurated plantation drive by planting a Mango sapling.

Meanwhile a plantation drive was also launched in Divisional complex to mark 76th Independence day.

Divisional Commissioner Shafiq Ahmed Mahesar, DIG Mirpurkhas Range Zulfiqar Ali Mahar, SSP Mirpurkhas Captain � Asad Ali Chaudhry, Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghauri and Inharge Director Information Mirpurkhas Ghulam Raza Khoso planted saplings.

On other hand, Forest department also established a camp outside Mirpurkhas press club and distributed saplings among students so that they could play their role by planting the saplings.