Tree Plantation Drive Kicks Off In Tharparkar

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 09:44 PM

Tree plantation drive kicks off in Tharparkar

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The district forest office in collaboration of district administration and Pakistan Army Badin cantonment have launched Spring Tree Plantation drive in Tharparkar on Wednesday.

According to details the plantation drive was launched after planting 500 saplings by the district forest office.

Addressing the ceremony after kicking off the drive, Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Dr Shahzad Tahir Thaheem said that trees were a gift of nature.

He said that during plantation drive over 10,0000 sapling would be planted. The officers of Pakistan Army Badin cantt, district secondary education officer Ghulam Nabi Sahar, Deputy director Information Tharparkar Ghulam Raza khoso, Deputy director social welfare Naatho khan Rahmon and other attended inauguration ceremony.

More Stories From Pakistan

