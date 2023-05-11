UrduPoint.com

Tree Plantation Drive Launched

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Tree plantation drive launched

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :The tree plantation drive launched by Social Organization Sami Foundation was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon by planting a sapling in front of Law College today.

DC said that more and more tree plantation is necessary to clean the environment from pollution and subside the temperature. He said that more trees are being planted around world to coup up with global warming.

DC said that all of us shall plant trees for the improvement of the environment and also protect these plants.

On the occasion, Project Manager Sami Foundation Ameer Ali Mahar informed Deputy Commissioner that the organization has arranged 500 saplings to be planted in different sites of Nawabshah city, which is in progress according to season.

He said that the tree plantation program would help to make environmentally friendly and green.

Later DC visited under construction building of Rescue 1122 at Civil Defense Ground.

He said that Rescue 1122 is an important institution to provide help during any emergency or accident so its construction should be completed at the earliest.

The officials of the concerned department briefed about the construction process of the Rescue 1122 building.

District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali, Municipal Engineer Manthar Bhangwar, Information Officer Aijaz Ali Teevino and other concerned officials were present on the occasion.

