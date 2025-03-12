Open Menu

Tree Plantation Drive Launched At BISP Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2025 | 11:00 AM

Tree plantation drive launched at BISP center

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) A tree plantation campaign has been formally launched at the District Resource Center of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

NCHD Focal Person for Volunteerism for Community Development, Shafiur Rehman, Field Officer Mudassar Shah, and NCHD District Volunteer and Social Worker Esar Ali Bangash jointly inaugurated the campaign by planting a sapling.

Field Officer Waqar Ahmed Jan and other volunteers were also present on the occasion, who emphasized the importance of environmental protection and tree plantation.

The speakers said that tree planting was not only necessary for the improvement of the environment but also a means of providing a green and pleasant atmosphere to future generations.

The NCHD representatives appealed to the public to participate fully in this campaign and play their role in making the country green by planting more trees.

The participants appreciated this tree plantation initiative and resolved to plant trees in their respective areas and ensure their protection.

