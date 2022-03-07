UrduPoint.com

Tree Plantation Drive Launched At Colleges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2022 | 07:09 PM

Tree plantation drive launched at colleges

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Labor and Manpower Ansar Majeed Khan on Monday inaugurated tree plantation drive by planting a sapling at the ground of Govt Associate College for Women, Mela Mandi.

Under the spring tree plantation campaign, 25,000 saplings would be planted in public sector colleges across the district.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that spring tree plantation campaign was on going in Punjab under the Prime Minister's 10 billion Tree Tsunami Programme.

He added that forests and afforestation were of key importance in mitigating the effects of environmental pollution while preservation and restoration of forests was one of the priorities of the present government.

The Minister said that officers of all government departments, civil society and students of schools and colleges should take part in the tree plantation campaign to make the country clean and green.

Director Colleges Chaudhry Sarfraz Gujjar, Member Cantonment board Zeeshan Haider,principal, teachers and students were also present on the occasion.

