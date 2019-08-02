Tree plantation drive launched at GCUF

The Pak-Eco Friends Society, in collaboration with the Department of Student Affairs, Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF), launched a tree plantation drive titled 'Independence Plantation Drive-2019

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :The Pak-Eco Friends Society, in collaboration with the Department of Student Affairs, Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF), launched a tree plantation drive titled 'Independence Plantation Drive-2019'.

Commissioner Mahmood Javed Bhatti inaugurated the drive by planting a sapling in the university premises.

Prof Dr Shahid Kamal, Dr Nadeem Suhail, Prof Dr Naeem Iqbal, Chairman PAK-ECO Friends Dr Sabie Hussain were also present.