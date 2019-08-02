UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tree Plantation Drive Launched At GCUF

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 05:33 PM

Tree plantation drive launched at GCUF

The Pak-Eco Friends Society, in collaboration with the Department of Student Affairs, Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF), launched a tree plantation drive titled 'Independence Plantation Drive-2019

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :The Pak-Eco Friends Society, in collaboration with the Department of Student Affairs, Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF), launched a tree plantation drive titled 'Independence Plantation Drive-2019'.

Commissioner Mahmood Javed Bhatti inaugurated the drive by planting a sapling in the university premises.

Prof Dr Shahid Kamal, Dr Nadeem Suhail, Prof Dr Naeem Iqbal, Chairman PAK-ECO Friends Dr Sabie Hussain were also present.

Related Topics

Student Independence GCUF

Recent Stories

Sudan arrests paramilitaries for pupils' killing a ..

3 minutes ago

Five drug-pushers arrested in Sialkot

18 seconds ago

Body of kidnapped girl recovered in Sialkot

20 seconds ago

Woman jumps from fly-over in Multan

22 seconds ago

Dollar weakens by Rs 0.31 in interbank, closes at ..

3 minutes ago

7,289 people rescued by PEC during July

26 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.