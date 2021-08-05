UrduPoint.com

Tree Plantation Drive Launched At UoS

Thu 05th August 2021

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :The University of Sargodha (UoS) Thursday kicked off the tree plantation drive under the title of "Plant for Pakistan".IDirector Academics Dr Masood Sarwar Awan and Chairman Parks Horticulture Authority Sargodha Syed Mahmood Bakhsh Gilani started the tree plantation campaign by planting saplings at the university lawns here.

Horticulture Officer Shahid Iqbal said that 6,000 saplings would be planted at Sargodha University this year while 300 saplings would be planted at Sargodha University in connection with "Plant for Pakistan" campaign.

