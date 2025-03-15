Open Menu

Tree Plantation Drive Launched In DG Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Tree plantation drive launched in DG Khan

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Dera Ghazi Khan district administration and departments concerned have embarked on an ambitious tree plantation campaign, aiming to plant 200,000 saplings on 264 acres.

The initiative was officially launched at a special ceremony, held at the commissioner's office. Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Usman Khalid, Additional Deputy commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Nauman Farooq Tarar, Director General (DG) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Qudsia Naz, District Forest Officer (DFO) Qaiser Abbas, and other officials actively participated by planting saplings to mark the beginning of the campaign.

Under the initiative, the PHA will plant 30,000 saplings in the city within 15 days, while the Forest Department will oversee the plantation of 150,000 trees at 264 acres by June.

The commissioner said that each sapling would be properly taken care of. He urged citizens to take part in this movement, stating, "Every individual should plant and nurture a tree to contribute to a greener Pakistan."

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Usman Khalid called tree plantation a form of continuous charity (Sadaqah Jariyah) and highlighted its role in reducing environmental pollution. He encouraged the plantation of trees on a larger scale to create a healthier and cleaner atmosphere.

APP/hus

Recent Stories

UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian ..

UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian Children: Commissioner-Genera ..

32 minutes ago
 MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT

MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT

1 hour ago
 Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongo ..

Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongoing efforts to provide childre ..

2 hours ago
 IACAD contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endow ..

IACAD contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed: 'Our children are future, le ..

Latifa bint Mohammed: 'Our children are future, leaders of tomorrow, pioneers of ..

2 hours ago
 Green Card holders not have permanent residency ri ..

Green Card holders not have permanent residency rights: US vice president

2 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed: ’We reaffirm our steadfast c ..

Abdullah bin Zayed: ’We reaffirm our steadfast commitment to providing support ..

3 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat being observed ..

Youm-e-Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat being observed today

3 hours ago
 T20I series: Pakistan, New Zealand all set to lock ..

T20I series: Pakistan, New Zealand all set to lock horns tomorrow

3 hours ago
 S&P Global upgrades credit rating of Saudi Arabia ..

S&P Global upgrades credit rating of Saudi Arabia to A+ with stable outlook

3 hours ago
 UAE welcomes border demarcation agreement between ..

UAE welcomes border demarcation agreement between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan

4 hours ago
 China mandates labeling of AI-generated content to ..

China mandates labeling of AI-generated content to combat misinformation

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan