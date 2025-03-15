Tree Plantation Drive Launched In DG Khan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2025 | 06:00 PM
DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Dera Ghazi Khan district administration and departments concerned have embarked on an ambitious tree plantation campaign, aiming to plant 200,000 saplings on 264 acres.
The initiative was officially launched at a special ceremony, held at the commissioner's office. Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Usman Khalid, Additional Deputy commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Nauman Farooq Tarar, Director General (DG) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Qudsia Naz, District Forest Officer (DFO) Qaiser Abbas, and other officials actively participated by planting saplings to mark the beginning of the campaign.
Under the initiative, the PHA will plant 30,000 saplings in the city within 15 days, while the Forest Department will oversee the plantation of 150,000 trees at 264 acres by June.
The commissioner said that each sapling would be properly taken care of. He urged citizens to take part in this movement, stating, "Every individual should plant and nurture a tree to contribute to a greener Pakistan."
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Usman Khalid called tree plantation a form of continuous charity (Sadaqah Jariyah) and highlighted its role in reducing environmental pollution. He encouraged the plantation of trees on a larger scale to create a healthier and cleaner atmosphere.
APP/hus
