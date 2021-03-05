UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tree Plantation Drive Launched In Dir Lower

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

Tree plantation drive launched in Dir Lower

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :The district administration Dir Lower on Friday launched a tree plantation campaign under the Plant for Pakistan project to ensure a healthy and pollution-free environment for citizens.

The campaign was inaugurated by Assistant Commissioner Lalqilla Abdul Wali by planting a tree and the ceremony was attended by a large number of people from across the society besides officials of local government department, secretaries village council local government department, teachers and students.

Speaking on the occasion, the speakers said that it was a collective responsibility to plant trees for effectively tackling environment-related challenges.

They said there was a need to take climate change adaptive measures to control environmental and later distributed saplings among some local people for plantation.

They urged people to take active part in the tree plantation campaigns to make the area clean and green for healthy living.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dir From Government

Recent Stories

Two dacoits arrested after encounter in faisalabad ..

16 minutes ago

AIOU issues provisional certificates for spring 20 ..

18 minutes ago

Two suspects held in sargodha

18 minutes ago

UN Calls on ASEAN States to Leverage Myanmar Milit ..

18 minutes ago

Belarusian Human Rights Center Viasna Faces Crimin ..

18 minutes ago

Houthis Say Carried Out Major Drone Airstrike on S ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.