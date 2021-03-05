Tree plantation drive launched in Dir Lower

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :The district administration Dir Lower on Friday launched a tree plantation campaign under the Plant for Pakistan project to ensure a healthy and pollution-free environment for citizens.

The campaign was inaugurated by Assistant Commissioner Lalqilla Abdul Wali by planting a tree and the ceremony was attended by a large number of people from across the society besides officials of local government department, secretaries village council local government department, teachers and students.

Speaking on the occasion, the speakers said that it was a collective responsibility to plant trees for effectively tackling environment-related challenges.

They said there was a need to take climate change adaptive measures to control environmental and later distributed saplings among some local people for plantation.

They urged people to take active part in the tree plantation campaigns to make the area clean and green for healthy living.