Tree Plantation Drive Launched In District Jail

Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2025 | 10:50 AM

Tree plantation drive launched in District Jail

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) On the special instructions of the Inspector General Prisons, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the spring plantation drive was officially launched in District Jail Kohat here Thursday.

In this regard, the Superintendent Jail inaugurated the campaign by planting olive trees in the jail premises, which aims to make the Jail's environment green and pleasant.

After the plantation drive, a weekly parade was organized in the Jail, in which the jail staff participated with great enthusiasm.

On this occasion, the Superintendent made a detailed visit to different parts of the Jail, including the cook house, hospital and juvenile barracks, met with prisoners and inquired about their problems.

