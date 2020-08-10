Tree plantation drive launched in Hangu district

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) and Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Shah Faisal inaugurated tree plantation drive by planting a sapling here on Monday

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) and Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Shah Faisal inaugurated tree plantation drive by planting a sapling here on Monday.

Accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Masoor Rashid and other officials of the district administration said that as many as 120000 saplings would be planted in Sarozai hill range with the help of Tiger Force.

He said that drive was as step towards realization of Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of Clean and Green Pakistan.

He said that role of the Tiger force and the masses were commendable as it was need of the hour to grow more trees and successfully meet environmental challenges.

He urged people to take part in the noble cause to overcome pollution issue which was a posing serious threat to human lives.

He said that forests were precious asset of the country and plantation drive played key role in meeting challenges like climate change and global warming.