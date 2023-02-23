UrduPoint.com

Tree Plantation Drive Launched In KCAET

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Tree plantation drive launched in KCAET

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :A tree plantation drive in connection with the spring season has been launched at Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology (KCAET).

Principal KCAET Professor Dr Muhammad Saffar Mirjat, faculty members, and students planted saplings in various parts of the college while inaugurating the campaign here on Thursday.

Prof Saffar Mirjat on the occasion said, "Plants, trees, and greenery are the true old friends of human beings which play a pivotal role in keeping our environment pleasant, healthy and livable.

" He said that a plantation drive could become a success story only when "we do not forget about the sapling after planting it. We must take care of it till it becomes a strong tree. He suggested that everyone should plant a tree on his or her birthday and this culture can bring about a real green revolution only in a few years."He emphasized the need for planting more trees in health-related institutions and said that it might play a role in healing patients by providing them with a healthy, natural, and green atmosphere.

