Tree plantation drive launched in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) In observance of the International Day of Forests, a tree plantation ceremony was held at Government Model Higher Secondary school on Friday.

The event was attended by District and Sessions Judge Anjum Raza Syed and Deputy Commissioner Dr Salma Suleman, who joined teachers and students in planting saplings.

During the plantation drive, special prayers were offered for the success of the initiative and the prosperity of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, District and Sessions Judge Anjum Raza Syed stated that the pivotal role of teachers and mothers in shaping a better society. He encouraged young students to take personal responsibility for the plants they sow, highlighting their role in environmental conservation.

Children should actively contribute to the nurturing of these plants,he remarked.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Salma Suleman underscored the significance of tree plantation, calling plants the “lungs of nature” and stressing the collective responsibility of society in their protection. She further revealed that under the plant for Pakistan campaign, 78,000 saplings are being planted across the district.

We all need to fulfill our responsibilities for a clean and green Pakistan,she added.

In addition to the plantation activity, District and Sessions Judge Anjum Raza Syed and Deputy Commissioner Dr. Salma Suleman led an awareness walk to highlight the importance of afforestation.