Tree Plantation Drive Launched In Sargodha Division
Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2025 | 05:20 PM
Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The National Tree Plantation Drive, initiated under the directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, has officially commenced in the Sargodha Division.
According to an official spokesperson on Tuesday, Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan and Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Muhammad Wasim launched the campaign by planting saplings in the lawns of their respective offices.
Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner stated that a total of 3.8 million saplings will be planted across the four districts of Sargodha Division during the monsoon season, which will continue until September 30.
He emphasized that the plantation drive aims to promote environmental protection and ensure a healthier future for coming generations.
Officials stressed the importance of public participation, urging every citizen to play their part in making Sargodha greener and more sustainable. “As part of the national campaign, 75,000 saplings will be planted in Sargodha district, while 20 million saplings will be planted across the province,” the Commissioner added.
Jahanzeb Awan highlighted the critical role trees play in maintaining environmental balance and supporting human health.
Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Muhammad Wasim also encouraged citizens to actively take part in the campaign and care for the saplings to help transform Sargodha into a greener city.
