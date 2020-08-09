UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tree Plantation Drive Launched In Sialkot

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

Tree plantation drive launched in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :-:The tree-plantation campaign launched here in the district Sialkot.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Nasir Mehmood Bashir on Sunday launched the campaign by planting a sapling in the lawns of DC offices.

He said that tree plantation was a social and religious obligation and people should came forward and participate in the plantation drive, adding that as many as 100,000 saplings would be planted in the district under the supervision of Tiger Force.

Related Topics

Nasir Sialkot Sunday

Recent Stories

MoHAP conducts 61,544 additional COVID-19 tests in ..

11 minutes ago

Emirates Post Group signs agreement to streamline ..

11 minutes ago

Emirates ramps up passenger services to Pakistan, ..

41 minutes ago

New Emirati economic incentives are flexible, comp ..

41 minutes ago

UAE to launch a navigation satellite next year

56 minutes ago

Ajman’s announces opening of all economic activi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.