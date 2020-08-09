Tree plantation drive launched in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :-:The tree-plantation campaign launched here in the district Sialkot.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Nasir Mehmood Bashir on Sunday launched the campaign by planting a sapling in the lawns of DC offices.

He said that tree plantation was a social and religious obligation and people should came forward and participate in the plantation drive, adding that as many as 100,000 saplings would be planted in the district under the supervision of Tiger Force.