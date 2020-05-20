Tree plantation drive launched in Sibi : DFO Khalil Khosa

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

District Forest Officer (DFO) Khalil-ur-Rehman Khosa Wednesday said that the Prime Minister's 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Program (10BTTP) would help to reduce temperature in hot areas like Sibi besides decreasing pollution

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :District Forest Officer (DFO) Khalil-ur-Rehman Khosa Wednesday said that the Prime Minister's 10 billion Tree Tsunami Program (10BTTP) would help to reduce temperature in hot areas like Sibi besides decreasing pollution.

In Sibi district, the Forest Department in collaboration with the public started tree plantation campaign under 10BTTP.

He expressed these views while planting trees under the 10BTTP. He was accompanied by Divisional Conservator of Forests Zahid Rind, Forester Allah Dad Lodhi, Range Forest Officer Azam Khajak and others.

He said Sibi district was one of the hottest areas in Asia and maximum plantation was the only way to break this extreme heat, adding, now the 10BTTP was also officially launched in the district which would help changing the weather of area.

The farmers, business community and people from all walks of life were included in the program and thousands of trees were being planted in the district.

The DFO urged the public to take maximum participation in the plantation campaign so that our new generation could be provided healthy and pollution free environment.