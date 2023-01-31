UrduPoint.com

Tree Plantation Drive Launches In Sukkur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2023 | 11:49 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khairpur, Dr Sharjeel Inam Shaikh on Tuesday inaugurated the tree plantation drive by planting a sapling at DC office, Khairpur

While addressing the ceremony, the DC asked the officials to carry out the plantation campaign in their respective departments.

Trees make our environment pleasant and also save us from pollution, he observed, adding that the plantation was equal to Sadqa-e-Jariya.

He emphasized that not only new trees should be planted but the old ones should also be saved from being cut off. The DC said that the district administration would appoint volunteers for the campaign.

Officials of the Revenue, Forest, Public Health, Taluka Municipal Administration (TMA) and other departments were also present on the occasion.

