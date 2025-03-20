Tree plantation drive on International Day of Forests

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The district administration has launched a large-scale tree plantation drive to mark the International Day of Forests, aiming to combat climate change and promote environmental conservation

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) The district administration has launched a large-scale tree plantation drive to mark the International Day of Forests, aiming to combat climate change and promote environmental conservation. Led by Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk and other officials, the campaign at the University of Gujrat includes the planting of 500 saplings and the distribution of an equal number among participants.

As part of a district-wide initiative, over 100,000 trees will be planted in collaboration with various departments, including healthcare and educational institutions.

Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk reiterated the district administration's commitment to environmental conservation, calling tree plantation a national duty.

He urged citizens, students, and government institutions to actively participate in the initiative, emphasizing collective responsibility in ensuring a greener and more sustainable environment.Officials emphasized the vital role of afforestation in reducing environmental pollution and urged public participation in ensuring a greener future.