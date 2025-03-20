Tree Plantation Drive On International Day Of Forests
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2025 | 08:39 PM
The district administration has launched a large-scale tree plantation drive to mark the International Day of Forests, aiming to combat climate change and promote environmental conservation
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) The district administration has launched a large-scale tree plantation drive to mark the International Day of Forests, aiming to combat climate change and promote environmental conservation. Led by Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk and other officials, the campaign at the University of Gujrat includes the planting of 500 saplings and the distribution of an equal number among participants.
As part of a district-wide initiative, over 100,000 trees will be planted in collaboration with various departments, including healthcare and educational institutions.
Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk reiterated the district administration's commitment to environmental conservation, calling tree plantation a national duty.
He urged citizens, students, and government institutions to actively participate in the initiative, emphasizing collective responsibility in ensuring a greener and more sustainable environment.Officials emphasized the vital role of afforestation in reducing environmental pollution and urged public participation in ensuring a greener future.
Recent Stories
Pakistan denies US travel restrictions, reaffirms policy on Israel
Saeed bin Maktoum crowns winners of local padel category at Nad Al Sheba Sports ..
PCB responds to revenue generated from ICC Champions Trophy 2025
'Honour' killing suspect arrested
DC inaugurates Model Village at Daira Din Panah
Chinese researchers develop brain-machine interface to help patients with speech ..
Comprehensive security plan finalized for Ramazan 21
Tree plantation drive on International Day of Forests
Mega tree plantation campaign launched in Punjab
PCB to earn Rs. 3bln in profit from Champions Trophy 2025: spokesperson
Gold prices reach record high level in international level, in Pakistan
Japan first to qualify for 2026 FIFA World Cup
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan denies US travel restrictions, reaffirms policy on Israel7 minutes ago
-
'Honour' killing suspect arrested2 minutes ago
-
DC inaugurates Model Village at Daira Din Panah2 minutes ago
-
Comprehensive security plan finalized for Ramazan 212 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation drive on International Day of Forests2 minutes ago
-
SSP Shoaib pays surprise visit to Shahzad Town police station31 minutes ago
-
ATC records statements of 7 witnesses against PTI leaders31 minutes ago
-
LHC upholds office’s objection to petition on Green Lane Project expenses31 minutes ago
-
Six injured in Chakwal traders clash31 minutes ago
-
Minister distributes Eid gifts at Sukkur Women's Jail41 minutes ago
-
ISSI hosts seminar on “Kartarpur Corridor: Pakistan's Initiatives for Peace and Harmony”41 minutes ago
-
ICTA tightens noose around profiteers: 1,393 arrested, Rs 1.7m fines imposed during Ramadan41 minutes ago