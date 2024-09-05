Tree Plantation Drive, RCB Sapling Reaches 4000
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2024 | 05:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The tree plantation drive by Rawalpindi's Cantt board is underway in which more than 4,000 saplings have been planted so far.
According to Rasheed Saqib, RCB's spokesman, the campaign is in full swing in the areas proposed by the horticulture department.
The areas include the Mall Road Westridge, Raja Akram Road, Masryal Road, Sher Khan Road and Chakra areas, the median green strip of highways, the banks of drains and other open fields.
CEO RCB, Syed Ali Irfan Rizvi said that most of the plants planted include eco-friendly, evergreen, flowering and fruiting plants.
"As a result of this plantation campaign, not only the greenery and beauty of the Cantt areas will increase, but it will also be helpful in increasing the oxygen level controlling the environmental pollution", he added.
The CEO appealed the residents, especially the youth to actively participate in the monsoon planting campaign.
