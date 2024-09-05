Open Menu

Tree Plantation Drive, RCB Sapling Reaches 4000

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Tree plantation drive, RCB sapling reaches 4000

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The tree plantation drive by Rawalpindi's Cantt board is underway in which more than 4,000 saplings have been planted so far.

According to Rasheed Saqib, RCB's spokesman, the campaign is in full swing in the areas proposed by the horticulture department.

The areas include the Mall Road Westridge, Raja Akram Road, Masryal Road, Sher Khan Road and Chakra areas, the median green strip of highways, the banks of drains and other open fields.

CEO RCB, Syed Ali Irfan Rizvi said that most of the plants planted include eco-friendly, evergreen, flowering and fruiting plants.

"As a result of this plantation campaign, not only the greenery and beauty of the Cantt areas will increase, but it will also be helpful in increasing the oxygen level controlling the environmental pollution", he added.

The CEO appealed the residents, especially the youth to actively participate in the monsoon planting campaign.

Related Topics

Road Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

10 minutes ago
 PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

19 minutes ago
 PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

45 minutes ago
 Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head disc ..

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Progr ..

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program

2 hours ago
 DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations ..

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month

2 hours ago

Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..

3 hours ago
 Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire ..

Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation

4 hours ago
 Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

4 hours ago
 Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan f ..

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

4 hours ago
 DG ISPR to address press conference today

DG ISPR to address press conference today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan