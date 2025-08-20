Tree plantation drive started

SADIQABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The Fatima Fertilizer Company, in collaboration with Al-Khidmat Foundation, here on Wednesday launched the Tree Plantation campaign.

Ameer, Al-Khidmant Foundation, Shahid Mahmood Awan is supervising the drive.

Vice President, Al-Khidmat Foundation, Rahim Yar Khan, Muhammad Tahir Sharif, and Representative, Fatima Fertilizer Company, Hafiz Adul-Qahir, formally inaugurated the campaign.

Hafiz Abdul Qahir said that the company had already planted over 100,000 saplings in the town and its surroundings.

