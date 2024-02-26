Tree Plantation Drive Starts
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2024 | 09:53 PM
The Mayor of Hyderabad Kashif Ali Shoro Monday started the campaign to plant 100,000 saplings in the district by planting 500 saplings on a 1.5 kilometers long road connecting Alamdar Chowk to Ali Palace in Qasimabad on Monday
Shoro said the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) would plant around 100,000 trees on all roads of the city during the ongoing campaign.
The mayor underscored the importance of increasing the green cover in the city which was expanding at a fast pace.
Director Parks Hyderabad Sheeraz Laghari and other officials of the HMC accompanied the mayor.
