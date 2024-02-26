Open Menu

Tree Plantation Drive Starts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2024 | 09:53 PM

Tree plantation drive starts

The Mayor of Hyderabad Kashif Ali Shoro Monday started the campaign to plant 100,000 saplings in the district by planting 500 saplings on a 1.5 kilometers long road connecting Alamdar Chowk to Ali Palace in Qasimabad on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) The Mayor of Hyderabad Kashif Ali Shoro Monday started the campaign to plant 100,000 saplings in the district by planting 500 saplings on a 1.5 kilometers long road connecting Alamdar Chowk to Ali Palace in Qasimabad on Monday.

Shoro said the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) would plant around 100,000 trees on all roads of the city during the ongoing campaign.

The mayor underscored the importance of increasing the green cover in the city which was expanding at a fast pace.

Director Parks Hyderabad Sheeraz Laghari and other officials of the HMC accompanied the mayor.

APP/zmb/

Related Topics

Road Hyderabad Qasimabad National University All Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Guinea capital crippled by general strike

Guinea capital crippled by general strike

39 seconds ago
 Balochistan MPA, Senators announce support for PPP

Balochistan MPA, Senators announce support for PPP

2 minutes ago
 Murad says integrity, stability of country, improv ..

Murad says integrity, stability of country, improving law & order top priority o ..

15 minutes ago
 Murder convict sentenced to death

Murder convict sentenced to death

11 minutes ago
 Four abducted in different incidents in Hassanabda ..

Four abducted in different incidents in Hassanabdal

11 minutes ago
 Caretaker provincial government managed to steer p ..

Caretaker provincial government managed to steer province out of financial crunc ..

19 minutes ago
Snowfall may disrupt roads in hilly areas:PMD

Snowfall may disrupt roads in hilly areas:PMD

11 minutes ago
 FO taking possible measures to resolve public comp ..

FO taking possible measures to resolve public complaints

11 minutes ago
 Decisive leadership, calculated response to oppres ..

Decisive leadership, calculated response to oppressing forces helped liberate Na ..

19 minutes ago
 6 held with drug, stolen vehicle in Quetta’s Bre ..

6 held with drug, stolen vehicle in Quetta’s Brewery

12 minutes ago
 Ashfaque Ahmed Kalwar posted as Superintendent of ..

Ashfaque Ahmed Kalwar posted as Superintendent of Central Prison Hyderabad

2 minutes ago
 BFC receives 2542 applications, issues 1893 NOCs

BFC receives 2542 applications, issues 1893 NOCs

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan