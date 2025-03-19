Tree plantation drive starts at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Vice Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran has said that a large number of saplings will be planted in all the campuses of the university in connection with the spring tree plantation drive so that the campuses can be made environmentally friendly.

He expressed these views while talking to teachers and students at the launch of the spring tree plantation campaign organized by the Faculty of Management Sciences Society, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur at Abbasia Campus.

Dean Faculty of Management Sciences and Commerce Prof. Dr. Jawad Iqbal said that hundreds of saplings will be planted around the Institute of business Management Sciences building in connection with the tree plantation so that we can contribute to a green campus. Registrar Muhammad Shaji ur Rehman, Principal Officer Estate Care Dr. Muhammad Latif, Dr. Salman Hafeez Siddiqui, teachers and students were present. The Vice-Chancellor appreciated the efforts of students for playing a prominent role in the tree plantation campaign.