Open Menu

Tree Plantation Drive Starts At IUB

Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Tree plantation drive starts at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Vice Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran has said that a large number of saplings will be planted in all the campuses of the university in connection with the spring tree plantation drive so that the campuses can be made environmentally friendly.

He expressed these views while talking to teachers and students at the launch of the spring tree plantation campaign organized by the Faculty of Management Sciences Society, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur at Abbasia Campus.

Dean Faculty of Management Sciences and Commerce Prof. Dr. Jawad Iqbal said that hundreds of saplings will be planted around the Institute of business Management Sciences building in connection with the tree plantation so that we can contribute to a green campus. Registrar Muhammad Shaji ur Rehman, Principal Officer Estate Care Dr. Muhammad Latif, Dr. Salman Hafeez Siddiqui, teachers and students were present. The Vice-Chancellor appreciated the efforts of students for playing a prominent role in the tree plantation campaign.

Recent Stories

Julphar announced as Lead Partner for 14th edition ..

Julphar announced as Lead Partner for 14th edition of AIM Congress 2025

2 hours ago
 UN condemns attack on Somali President’s convoy

UN condemns attack on Somali President’s convoy

2 hours ago
 Federal govt notifies holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr 202 ..

Federal govt notifies holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Govt employees to get salaries on March 27 before ..

Govt employees to get salaries on March 27 before Eid-ul-Fitr 2025

2 hours ago
 International Charity Organisation launches projec ..

International Charity Organisation launches project to build integrated city in ..

2 hours ago
 World Bank approves loan of $102m for Pakistan

World Bank approves loan of $102m for Pakistan

3 hours ago
Pakistan Unites in Solidarity with Palestine and Y ..

Pakistan Unites in Solidarity with Palestine and Yemen, Demanding Global Actions

3 hours ago
 Waha Capital Shareholders approve 2024 dividend di ..

Waha Capital Shareholders approve 2024 dividend distribution

3 hours ago
 Securities and Commodities Authority holds 1st Boa ..

Securities and Commodities Authority holds 1st Board meeting in 2025

4 hours ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed meets Donald Trump, discusses st ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed meets Donald Trump, discusses strategic partnership prospects

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan