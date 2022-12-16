UrduPoint.com

Tree Plantation Drive Starts At Kohat Jail

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Tree plantation drive starts at Kohat jail

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Kohat Jail Superintendent Abdul Bari on Friday formally inaugurated the tree plantation campaign at the district jail by planting saplings under Monsoon Plantation.

Speaking on the occasion, Superintendent Abdul Bari urged jail inmates to actively participate in the campaign.

He said that it was the joint responsibility of every individual to participate in the monsoon plantation drive to save the environment from pollution and climate change effects.

He said that plants were useful for human life and all living things as it was the only source of oxygen in the world, adding that this year more plants would be planted in district jail premises to make the environment green and pollution-free.

