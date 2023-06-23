Tree plantation drive starts in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :On the directions of the Additional Chief Secretary for South Punjab, Capt. (retd) Saqib Zafar, a tree plantation campaign has been inaugurated in the Bahawalpur region like that other division of Punjab province.

Provincial Secretary Works and Communication for South Punjab, Mr. Jawad Akram inaugurated the tree plantation drive here.

He inaugurated the tree plantation campaign by planting a plant at the premises of SE Building Department Bahawalpur here.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the government had focused to make the environment pollution free by ensuring the plantation of trees at the maximum level.

He also directed the officials concerned to ensure the planting of saplings and plants at all government offices and important installations.